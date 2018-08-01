Reviewing argenx (ARGX) and Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for argenx and Pluristem Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 0 6 0 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

argenx presently has a consensus price target of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 230.00%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares argenx and Pluristem Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $44.74 million 65.25 -$31.73 million ($1.40) -64.82 Pluristem Therapeutics $2.85 million 48.63 -$27.81 million ($0.32) -3.91

Pluristem Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluristem Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx N/A N/A N/A Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -77.44% -61.88%

Risk and Volatility

argenx has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

argenx beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Á.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Staten Biotechnology B.V.; and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

