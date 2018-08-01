Reviewing Allegiant Travel (ALGT) & Intl Cons Airl/S (ICAGY)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) and Intl Cons Airl/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegiant Travel and Intl Cons Airl/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Travel $1.50 billion 1.33 $194.90 million $9.55 12.94 Intl Cons Airl/S $25.95 billion 0.29 $2.26 billion $5.81 3.21

Intl Cons Airl/S has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiant Travel. Intl Cons Airl/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiant Travel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Intl Cons Airl/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Allegiant Travel pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Intl Cons Airl/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Allegiant Travel pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intl Cons Airl/S pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiant Travel has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Intl Cons Airl/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allegiant Travel and Intl Cons Airl/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Travel 1 4 6 0 2.45 Intl Cons Airl/S 2 3 1 0 1.83

Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus price target of $149.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.20%. Given Allegiant Travel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than Intl Cons Airl/S.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Travel and Intl Cons Airl/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Travel 13.21% 31.67% 7.98% Intl Cons Airl/S 12.18% 80.31% 18.11%

Risk and Volatility

Allegiant Travel has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intl Cons Airl/S has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats Intl Cons Airl/S on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of May 23, 2018, it operated a fleet of 99 Airbus aircraft. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including convenience fees, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company offers leases spare engines to a third party; and offers management solutions to golf courses. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Intl Cons Airl/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands. As of February 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 547 aircraft flying to 268 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

