resTORbio (TORC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised resTORbio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. resTORbio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of resTORbio traded down $2.03, reaching $13.36, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,469. resTORbio has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $420.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). analysts predict that resTORbio will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in resTORbio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in resTORbio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

