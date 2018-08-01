Resolute Energy (REN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Resolute Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Resolute Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Resolute Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.11.

Resolute Energy opened at $30.74 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $707.72 million, a P/E ratio of 512.33 and a beta of 3.33. Resolute Energy has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Resolute Energy’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Resolute Energy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resolute Energy news, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Sutton sold 55,000 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $1,845,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Resolute Energy by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Resolute Energy by 1,429.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

