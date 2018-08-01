ResMed (RMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect ResMed to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ResMed opened at $105.78 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ResMed has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $269,507.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,304.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,845. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

