ResMed (RMD) & Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Critical Contrast

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

ResMed pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Obalon Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. ResMed pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ResMed has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ResMed and Obalon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 3 7 3 0 2.00 Obalon Therapeutics 1 1 3 0 2.40

ResMed currently has a consensus price target of $68.80, indicating a potential downside of 34.96%. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 457.23%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than ResMed.

Volatility and Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -2.58, meaning that its share price is 358% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Obalon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $2.07 billion 7.31 $342.28 million $2.82 37.51 Obalon Therapeutics $9.91 million 2.94 -$34.76 million ($2.08) -0.80

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Obalon Therapeutics. Obalon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 13.52% 23.72% 13.66% Obalon Therapeutics -399.94% -102.17% -71.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ResMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ResMed beats Obalon Therapeutics on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

