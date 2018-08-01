Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MBT Financial (MBTF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MBT Financial (NASDAQ: MBTF) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2018 – MBT Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – MBT Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2018 – MBT Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2018 – MBT Financial is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBTF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346. MBT Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $258.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -0.30.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. MBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from MBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MBT Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 911,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 53,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MBT Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38,280 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MBT Financial by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in MBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans.

