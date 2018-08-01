Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 1st (AAPL, CCRN, CHRW, CVE, DAN, ETE, EYE, FDC, FTR, HBMD)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “. We are maintaining our Neutral rating, but cutting our 2018-19 estimates and lowering our price target to $10 from $11 in light of CCRN’s 2Q18 shortfall and a lower 2018 outlook. Difficulty converting backlog into revenue appears less of a problem in 2Q18, but several of the company’s larger accounts retrenched in the latest period, and revenue and earnings fell short of our expectations. Although CCRN did not formally cut its guidance for the full year, it issued 3Q17 guidance that was sharply lower than our estimates and FactSet consensus, and acknowledged that it will be unable to recoup the first-half shortfall in the next half.””

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. owns a diversified portfolio of energy assets, including natural gas operations consisting miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines, natural gas treating and processing assets located in Texas and Louisiana, and three natural gas storage facilities located in Texas. “

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Vision Holdings, Inc. is involved in optical retail primarily in the United States. The company offer product and services for eye care needs through retail stores and consumer websites. Its brand portfolio consists of America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores and Vista Optical locations inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases. National Vision Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia. “

First Data (NYSE:FDC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $4.20 price target on the stock.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $233.00 target price on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $194.00 target price on the stock.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “. We reiterate our Neutral rating on TDOC shares and raise our 12-month price target to $52 from $50. On August 1, TDOC reported 2Q18 results. Revenue was above our estimate and FactSet consensus. Adjusted EBITDA was ahead of consensus expectations as well. The company raised its 2018 guidance to reflect the acquisition of Advance Medical, recognizing the TRICARE launch is slightly delayed. Revenue grew 112%, or 39% organically. We continue to believe that TDOC is positioned to benefit from solid telehealth growth, but that the shares’ current valuation already reflects the strong growth potential.””

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at William Blair. The analysts wrote, “WebRTC-based programmable video API market. We see this acquisition ahead of the curve for video explosion driven by 5G mobile, capable of real- time video streaming applications.””

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The analysts wrote, “We remain buyers ahead of trial data coming up in 4Q18 We believe the stock’s pullback presents opportunity ahead of a catalyst-rich period that is coming up in the near to medium-term. Specifically, we await results on long- term safety of rimegepant (acute treatment of migraine) and a Phase 3 trial on the orally-dissolving tablet (ODT) formulation of rimegepant. Given the behavior of the molecule in two Phase 3 trials so far (see here) and a validated mechanism (Allergan also reported positive results for its ubrogepant; see here), we expect these results to support a potential filing of rimegepant in 2019. a more detailed list of BHVN-related catalysts. We also continue to believe that rimegepant could be a meaningful player in the market for the acute treatment of migraine, and we are reiterating our BUY on BHVN.””

