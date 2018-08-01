Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/31/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/30/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “
- 7/27/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “
- 7/21/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/26/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/5/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of CLMT stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $601.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.95.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $750.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.61 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.77%. research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.
Read More: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.