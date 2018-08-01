Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/31/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

7/27/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

7/21/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $601.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $750.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.61 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.77%. research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.