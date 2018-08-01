Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.31

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rentokil Initial opened at GBX 328.30 ($4.31) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 238.20 ($3.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.80 ($4.45).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 353.42 ($4.64).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

