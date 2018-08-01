Renault (RNO) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by Cfra in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNO. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. HSBC set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €96.78 ($113.86).

Renault opened at €95.21 ($112.01) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

