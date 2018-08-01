Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amerigo Asset Management bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $238,104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3,351.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 710,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,022,000 after buying an additional 690,191 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,026.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 633,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 623,418 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,276,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 28.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,099,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $193,700,000 after buying an additional 468,881 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital opened at $70.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $106,944.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,008.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry T. Denero sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $556,039.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,305.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Guggenheim set a $125.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

