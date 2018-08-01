Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESRX. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 147.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 364.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 31,700.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express Scripts stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.68.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

