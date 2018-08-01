Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 5,524 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 93,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 398,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Metlife by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 55,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Hassell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Metlife had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $15.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.91 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

