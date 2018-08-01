Regency Centers Corp (REG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,511. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $269.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Regency Centers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 61,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

