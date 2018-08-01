Redfin Corp (RDFN) Position Lowered by Greylock Xii GP LLC

Greylock Xii GP LLC lessened its position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066,250 shares during the quarter. Redfin comprises 67.4% of Greylock Xii GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Greylock Xii GP LLC owned 5.04% of Redfin worth $96,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Redfin by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Filament LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,905. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.30. Redfin Corp has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $33.49.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $228,523.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,856.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

