Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.8-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Red Robin Gourmet Burgers also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.46 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on RRGB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, April 20th. Maxim Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.
NASDAQ RRGB traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. 487,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $70.10.
In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.
