Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.8-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Red Robin Gourmet Burgers also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RRGB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, April 20th. Maxim Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ RRGB traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. 487,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $70.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

