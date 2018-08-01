RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY remained flat at $$17.81 during midday trading on Friday. 1,613,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.97. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

