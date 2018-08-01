Realty Income Corp (O) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 83,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

O stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $60.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.73%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

