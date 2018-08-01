Realogy (RLGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Realogy had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Realogy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Realogy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

