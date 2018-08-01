Reach’s (RCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Reach (LON:RCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target on shares of Reach in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Reach opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Monday, according to Marketbeat.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

