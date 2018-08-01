RB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.3% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.42 to $188.91 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.61.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total value of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,491 shares of company stock worth $8,099,027 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale opened at $218.71 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $224.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

