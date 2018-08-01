Rayonier (RYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rayonier updated its FY18 guidance to $0.63-0.68 EPS.

NYSE RYN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,910. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 166.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

