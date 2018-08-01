Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Rayonier Advanced Materials opened at $18.04 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.06. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $896.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.44.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, SVP Michael R. Herman bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,648.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,407.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

