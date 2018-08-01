Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd (QTEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd (BMV:QTEC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,598 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd worth $29,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd during the first quarter worth about $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd during the first quarter worth about $255,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd by 27.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd by 25.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd opened at $79.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd has a 1 year low of $1,107.50 and a 1 year high of $1,530.00.

