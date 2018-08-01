Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 279,388 Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 279,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,063,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,804,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,798,000. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,488,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $120.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

