Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 39,072 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $47,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,308,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,985,000 after purchasing an additional 777,548 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF opened at $29.99 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

