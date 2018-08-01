Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 30,752 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $39,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 850,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,190,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28,671.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 750,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 521.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,563,000 after purchasing an additional 617,290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 695,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after purchasing an additional 255,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust opened at $254.17 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $215.73 and a 52-week high of $265.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.3179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

