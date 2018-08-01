Ratecoin Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $161,327.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005050 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000867 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000551 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003378 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.