Rambus (RMBS) Shares Down 0.7%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s share price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 66,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 623,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Rambus had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $31,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,722,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rambus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after buying an additional 47,804 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Rambus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,398,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 83,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rambus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,355,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

