RadiSys (RSYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million. RadiSys had a negative return on equity of 100.29% and a negative net margin of 40.08%.

Shares of RSYS stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.77. RadiSys has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on RSYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadiSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Northland Securities lowered RadiSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded RadiSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered RadiSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RadiSys in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadiSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RadiSys by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 709,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of RadiSys by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RadiSys by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 148,216 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of RadiSys by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 454,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 197,342 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadiSys during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

RadiSys Company Profile

Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC).

