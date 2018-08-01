Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qurate Retail Inc Series A earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.0431688837537 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's rankings:

Several research analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.41 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.49.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A opened at $21.29 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

