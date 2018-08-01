Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QRTEA. FBN Securities raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.41 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.49.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $165,000. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

