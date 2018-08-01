Quidel Co. (QDEL) Holdings Reduced by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Quidel by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,144,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In related news, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,015.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $790,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,167,647.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,006 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,199 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QDEL. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quidel in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Quidel stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -946.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.50 million. Quidel had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.