QuickLogic (QUIK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.49% and a negative net margin of 123.78%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuickLogic stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 112,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.34. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QUIK. ValuEngine raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

