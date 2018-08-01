Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QTNA. BidaskClub raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Friday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Shares of Quantenna Communications traded up $0.10, hitting $16.03, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,444. Quantenna Communications has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $538.62 million, a P/E ratio of -789.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $419,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $127,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,481 shares of company stock worth $1,117,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3,527.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.