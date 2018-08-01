Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Cut by Analyst (SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of SBUX opened at $52.39 on Monday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,070.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 8,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

