Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Imax Corp Raised by Wedbush (IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imax in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMAX. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Imax from $37.75 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Imax opened at $22.10 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Imax has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Imax news, Director Eric A. Demirian sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $66,404.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $290,844.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,318 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imax by 82.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Imax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

