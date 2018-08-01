Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Boosted by Analyst (DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Friday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $71.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $2,097,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $356,018.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,750.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $2,888,066 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 132.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 254,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

