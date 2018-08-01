Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Issued By DA Davidson

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for MKS Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

MKSI opened at $94.30 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $75.90 and a one year high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.99 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

In other news, Director Richard S. Chute sold 1,988 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $220,171.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,907.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 750 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,512 shares of company stock worth $719,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,084.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after buying an additional 313,772 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,804,000 after buying an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,354,000 after buying an additional 153,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 39.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 544,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,937,000 after buying an additional 153,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.