Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Lifted by B. Riley

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst K. Liu now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $224.99 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $248.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.28 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

In other Tyler Technologies news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $708,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,023.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,829 shares of company stock worth $42,407,722. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,490,000 after acquiring an additional 106,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 802,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 433,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

