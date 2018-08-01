Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.79.

Shares of Synovus Financial opened at $49.42 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

In other Synovus Financial news, VP Mark G. Holladay bought 4,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,269.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $549,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 166,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.