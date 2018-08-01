Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. Boosted by Analyst (INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2018 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.76.

Shares of Intel opened at $48.10 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $223.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,664.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

