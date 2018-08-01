Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. Decreased by SunTrust Banks (EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Equifax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Equifax had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $876.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EFX. ValuEngine raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Equifax stock opened at $125.50 on Monday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Equifax by 9,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Equifax by 1,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Equifax by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.01 per share, with a total value of $1,000,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,929.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.