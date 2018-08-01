Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial NV Decreased by Analyst (CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of CNH Industrial opened at $11.72 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.06. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,284,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 609,217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,588,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,096,000 after purchasing an additional 197,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,749,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.