Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc Cut by Analyst (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Cenovus Energy in a report issued on Friday, July 27th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of Cenovus Energy opened at $10.04 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -503.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 479,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 257,580 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 6,623,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,361,000 after buying an additional 407,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dreman Value Management L L C purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

