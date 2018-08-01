Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Lowered by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABX. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

Barrick Gold opened at $11.19 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of -0.29. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 228.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 360,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 250,870 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 6,243,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,979,000 after buying an additional 428,332 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 23.1% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 736,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 150,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9,300.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

