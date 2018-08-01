Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $4.13 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMP. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $145.67 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $129.87 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12,071.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,541 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 391.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,696.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,978,272.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

