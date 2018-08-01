Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Materion Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (MTRN)

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Materion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Materion’s FY2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Materion opened at $62.70 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,128.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 231,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 153.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 95,361 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 7,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $409,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

