Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Gain Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gain Capital’s FY2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

GCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

NYSE:GCAP opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Gain Capital has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $317.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.09.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.95 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Gain Capital’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

In other Gain Capital news, Director Alex Goor purchased 17,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Roady sold 7,626 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $62,838.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,607 shares of company stock valued at $573,698 and sold 52,730 shares valued at $433,879. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luzich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 1,610,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,729,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,935,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

